Roscrea Coláiste Phobal elects its new Student Council

Best Wishes

Best wishes to Kelsey Wing 5th year and Ellie Feehan 6th year are representing Treaty Utd in the FAI Women's Soccer National League Final on Friday 12th November in Athlone. This is a huge achievement and both are playing at a very high level. We are all very proud of them in Coláiste.

First Year Hurlers

Our first year hurlers took part in a blitz in Dr Morris Park Thurles on Thursday November 11.

They beat Nenagh College and lost to Killenaule. Well done to the panel of hurlers and thanks to Mr McCabe and Mr Pollard for their work with the lads.

The panel included Cillian Doyle, Kaylum Ryan, Killian Fitzpatrick, Michael J Delaney, Jayden Loughnane, Darragh Phelan, Tim Cleary, Aaron O'Toole, Eoghan McLoughlin, Killian Meagher, Callum Mitchell, Jack Ryan, Matas KuliKouskas, Jamie Keeshan, Damien Moloney, Eoghan Sheedy and Michael G Delaney.

Well done to everyone.

Senior Hurling

Hard luck to our senior hurlers who lost to Ballingarry in the 1st round of Championship.

Thanks to Mr Smyth for all his efforts and to all the panel for their commitment.

Student Council

Well done to all who were elected to the student council for 2021/22.

The First Year representatives are Kaylum Ryan and Roisín Maher.

The Second Year representative are Ally Gleeson and Killian Curtis.

The Third Year representatives are Ella Carey and Paul Simpson.

The Transition Year representatives are Leanne Doherty, Ruby Mitchel, Sean Ryan and Ryan Whelan.

The Fifth Year representatives are Armand Odor and Orlagh Phelan.

The Sixth Year representatives are Alannah Cleary and Kyle Dooley.Congratulations to all on their appointments.

Winner of Offalys next Superstar

Congratulations to Dayna Quinlan 3rd year on winning Offaly's next Superstar.

This is a fantastic achievement. Dayna recorded a cover of Jealous by Labrith for the competition.

She received the highest votes and as part of her prize she will receive a day of recording in Penny Lane Studio in Tullamore along with a money prize.

We are all very proud of her achievement and it is great to see her talent recognised.