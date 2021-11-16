Roscrea Trail Blazers hillwalking notes and fixtures

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
On Thursday night last our walk was cancelled due to a poor weather forecast.
The Blazers are already planning trips for next year with a plan to walk the 144km Royal Canal Greenway over 6 separate days.
The first 26km will be walked on Sunday, January 30.
This Thursday, November 18, sees the Blazers keeping it local with a 7.5 km walk around the Sli Na Slainte in Roscrea.
A moderate two-hour hike.
Meeting at Rosemary Square Roscrea at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch and Hi/Viz jacket.
Please note car pooling only for those who are fully vaccinated.
If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest.
You will be made very welcome.
