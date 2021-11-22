Coláiste Phobal Roscrea Science Week art poster competition winners

L/R: 3rd place, Benas Pukas with Naomh Ceannais second year, 1st place Aoibhe McAndrew with Lough Conn, first year, 2nd place Lily Anne O'Meara with Lough Neagh, first year
Last week was Science week in Colaiste Phobal Ros Cre and first and second years entered a poster competition .
The theme was a creating a better future. Our third years got an opportunity to submit their ideas online to researchers and scientists on how to make Ireland a better country for all.
Thanks to all our science teachers for organising the events.
U-15 Girls Soccer
Hard luck to our Under-15 Girls Soccer who played Presentation Wexfordon Thursday November 18.
They were unlucky to lose 5:4 in a very close game.
Well done to all the panel and best of luck for the rest of the year.
U 17 Soccer Champions
Congratulations to Ellie Feehan, sixth year, and Kelsey Wing of fifth year who won the League of Ireland under 17 soccer with Treaty United.
Kelsey scored the second goal in the final played in Athlone. This is a great achievement and we wish both girls all the best for the future.
Presentation Thurles student Aoibheann Clancy, left, and Ellen Molloy celebrate with the cup after the 2021 FAI Women's Cup Final between Wexford Youths and Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium last night.
