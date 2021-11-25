Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
On Thursday night last the Trail Blazers were at The Roscrea Sli Na Slainte trail around town.
Weather on the night was fantastic which led to a very pleasant night for walking and it was great to see some old friends returning. Well done to everyone that made the effort.
This Thursday. November 25, sees the Blazers heading to a new walk for the club, the Templemore Park Loop. This is a fantastic family walk and one not to be missed.
Grade: easy. Time: 1 hour. Distance: 5km. Meeting in front of The Templemore Arms Hotel at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch. Please note car pooling only for those who are fully vaccinated. If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest.
