Roscrea signage formally launched

The Roscrea Enhancement Committee recently received the opportunity to formally mark the introduction of new signage to the town of Roscrea.



The heritage signage, which has been warmly received, was commissioned by the Roscrea Enhancement Committee with the support of Tipperary Country Council and the Office of Public Works (OPW), following close consultation with many local organisations, businesses and individuals.



The aim of the signs is to encourage visitors to explore the various heritage features in the town and to spend time enjoying the streets, shops, restaurants, pubs, cafés and all Roscrea has to offer



Speaking this week, Brian King, Chairman of the Enhancement Committee recalled all the meetings, walkabouts, reviews, workshops and presentations and storytelling that took place prior to the formulation of the signage strategy in 2017. Brian said that it is important to acknowledge all that work and all the people that contributed and supported that work in any way, particularly all those that attended the workshops and shared their ideas and opinions.



For the project, Deirdre Black firstly drew up a signage strategy which was then used to source funding for the actual physical signage. Brian King thanked Deirdre for her expertise and professionalism throughout the project.

Brian also noted the great support of local historian and acclaimed author George Cunningham during the process which he said was greatly appreciated. Joe MacGrath, Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council was also thanked, as well as Marion Carey, District Planner.

Full story in next week's Tipperary Star, Roscrea page