Search

26 Nov 2021

Roscrea Phobal Coláiste school notes

Congrats to 6th year Andrea Scully and her sister Fiona Scully who is a former student of Coláiste on winning the Laois Intermediate Camogie title

Roscrea Phobal Coláiste school notes

Congrats to Andrea Scully pictured on the right with her two sisters, Fiona and Katie, along with their parents

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

On Tuesday November 23, our under 15 hurlers played Cistercian College Roscrea and St. Ailbes Tipperary Town in Dr Morris Park, Thurles. They won both games and they will now contest the final of the Tipperary County Championship. Thanks to Mr Delaney and Mr Pollard for their efforts with the panel and best of luck in the final.

Junior Camogie
Our Junior Camogie panel played their quarter-final against St. Marys of Newport on Thursday 25th November in Ballinahinch GAA. Unfortunately, they lost on a scoreline of 5-10 to 3-7. They put up a very commendable performance. Thanks to Ms O'Gorman, Mr McCormack, helpers, and parents for their guidance and support.

Congrats
Congrats to 6th year Andrea Scully and her sister Fiona Scully who is a former student of Coláiste on winning the Laois Intermediate Camogie title with Camross overcoming Borris Kilcotton in the final.

Well Done
Well done to Ceola Bergin 3rd year who was recently called up for Ireland Soccer trials under 16 following her fantastic displays for Killavilla Utd, North Tipperary, and North Munster.

Healthy Relationships Programme
Our healthy relationships programme is continuing for Transition and LCA students on Thursdays.

Best Wishes
Best wishes to Ms Larkin and Orlagh Phelan 5th year with their upcoming Leinster Camogie Quarterfinal with Naomh Bríd Camogie club on Sunday, November 28.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media