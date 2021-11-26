Roscrea Phobal Coláiste school notes

On Tuesday November 23, our under 15 hurlers played Cistercian College Roscrea and St. Ailbes Tipperary Town in Dr Morris Park, Thurles. They won both games and they will now contest the final of the Tipperary County Championship. Thanks to Mr Delaney and Mr Pollard for their efforts with the panel and best of luck in the final.

Junior Camogie

Our Junior Camogie panel played their quarter-final against St. Marys of Newport on Thursday 25th November in Ballinahinch GAA. Unfortunately, they lost on a scoreline of 5-10 to 3-7. They put up a very commendable performance. Thanks to Ms O'Gorman, Mr McCormack, helpers, and parents for their guidance and support.

Congrats

Congrats to 6th year Andrea Scully and her sister Fiona Scully who is a former student of Coláiste on winning the Laois Intermediate Camogie title with Camross overcoming Borris Kilcotton in the final.

Well Done

Well done to Ceola Bergin 3rd year who was recently called up for Ireland Soccer trials under 16 following her fantastic displays for Killavilla Utd, North Tipperary, and North Munster.

Healthy Relationships Programme

Our healthy relationships programme is continuing for Transition and LCA students on Thursdays.

Best Wishes

Best wishes to Ms Larkin and Orlagh Phelan 5th year with their upcoming Leinster Camogie Quarterfinal with Naomh Bríd Camogie club on Sunday, November 28.