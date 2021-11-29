Search

29 Nov 2021

Roscrea Lions Club Christmas Raffle

We need your help this Christmas!

Lions Club members accepting €1,000 in sponsorship from Seamus Browne

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Roscrea Lions Club is appealing for your support for its Christmas raffle in aid of its annual Food Appeal this year.


For as little as a €10 ticket on our Lions Club Roscrea iDonate fundraising page, you can help deserving families in Roscrea this Christmas while having a chance to win a spectacular prize of €1,000, kindly sponsored by Seamus Browne Auctioneers, Roscrea! REA Seamus Browne Estate Agents established in 1989, have successfully served Roscrea and the wider area, for the past 32 years. Offices are located at Main Street, Roscrea.

Seamus is a qualified member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland, and also The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors. He provides friendly and professional service in the areas of Residential, Commercial and Land Sales and also Property Lettings and Valuations.


Roscrea Lions Club, through your generosity, has always helped families in need at Christmas by ensuring they received food hampers or vouchers. Now, more than ever, people need your help. This year our fundraising has been curtailed due to Covid 19 restrictions so we desperately need your support for our online Christmas raffle on our iDonate fundraising page. Don’t miss a chance to be part of our Christmas raffle and support our cause.


Local businesses and individuals can also make a donation to our Roscrea Lions Club bank account. IBAN details: IE93 BOFI 9043 9211 5596 27

