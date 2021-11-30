Roscrea Trail Blazers - events and fixtures

On Thursday night last the Trail Blazers were at The Templemore Town Park Loop. A fine crowd turned up on the night despite the cold evening and the weather stayed fine for a very enjoyable evening walk. Well done to everyone that made the effort.

Our Christmas Night walk will be held on Thursday night, December 16, and this year there is a change of venue. We will be doing The Golden Grove Loop, a 6km easy loop on quiet country roads and forest tracks. Meeting at The Dromakeenan School Carpark at 7 pm. Please bring a head/hand torch and Hi-Viz jacket. Refreshments afterwards and all are welcome, young and old.

This Thursday the 2nd December sees the Blazers heading to The Killavilla Loop outside Roscrea. This is a fantastic family walk and one not to be missed. Grade: Easy, Time: 1.5 Hour, Distance: 7km. Meeting at the Killavilla school at 7pm.

Please bring head/hand torch and Hi Viz jacket. Please note car pooling only for those who are fully vaccinated. If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest. You will be made very welcome.