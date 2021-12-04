Search

04 Dec 2021

Lowry seeks urgent written clarity from Minister on Roscrea’s Dean Maxwell Home

"My understanding is that an extension of current services for one year will apply"

Lowry seeks urgent written clarity from Minister on Roscrea’s Dean Maxwell Home

Deputy Michael Lowry

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Deputy Michael Lowry has met with Minister for Older People, Mary Butler TD, to seek written clarity on the current and future status of the Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit in Roscrea.


Deputy Lowry was responding to a request from Roscrea Community Development Council, who had contacted him asking, in particular, about the January 1 deadline that was given earlier this year as the cut-off point for accepting long-stay residents into the Dean Maxwell Unit, and also in relation to confirmation that there is an allocation in the review of the National Development Plan 2040 for refurbishment/rebuilding of the Dean Maxwell facility to enable it to cater for long term stay residents and satisfy HIQA requirements in that regard and that it is a priority development for the HSE. 

Deputy Lowry says, ‘I agree entirely that the HSE must make a clear and unequivocal statement of its intention. My understanding, arising from the visit of Minister Butler to the facility, is that an extension of current services for 1 year will apply’


‘Today I met with Minister Butler and requested that she confirm the   time extension in writing. I also asked the Minister to ensure that the HSE bring forward a Development Plan for a refurbished/new unit to incorporate all existing services, including long stay beds.


‘I reminded the Minister that monies are allocated for this purpose under the National Development Plan. Dean Maxwell must be allocated sufficient funds from this programme’


‘The people of Roscrea deserve clarity at this point in time. This clarity is of even greater importance to the residents at Dean Maxwell who cannot be allowed to live under a cloud of uncertainty any longer’

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media