Lowry seeks urgent written clarity from Minister on Roscrea’s Dean Maxwell Home

Deputy Michael Lowry has met with Minister for Older People, Mary Butler TD, to seek written clarity on the current and future status of the Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit in Roscrea.



Deputy Lowry was responding to a request from Roscrea Community Development Council, who had contacted him asking, in particular, about the January 1 deadline that was given earlier this year as the cut-off point for accepting long-stay residents into the Dean Maxwell Unit, and also in relation to confirmation that there is an allocation in the review of the National Development Plan 2040 for refurbishment/rebuilding of the Dean Maxwell facility to enable it to cater for long term stay residents and satisfy HIQA requirements in that regard and that it is a priority development for the HSE.

Deputy Lowry says, ‘I agree entirely that the HSE must make a clear and unequivocal statement of its intention. My understanding, arising from the visit of Minister Butler to the facility, is that an extension of current services for 1 year will apply’



‘Today I met with Minister Butler and requested that she confirm the time extension in writing. I also asked the Minister to ensure that the HSE bring forward a Development Plan for a refurbished/new unit to incorporate all existing services, including long stay beds.



‘I reminded the Minister that monies are allocated for this purpose under the National Development Plan. Dean Maxwell must be allocated sufficient funds from this programme’



‘The people of Roscrea deserve clarity at this point in time. This clarity is of even greater importance to the residents at Dean Maxwell who cannot be allowed to live under a cloud of uncertainty any longer’