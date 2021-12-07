Search

07 Dec 2021

Roscrea Hurling Club extends its sympathies to the Hoctor family on the recent passing of Sean

Official opening of new viewing stand

Roscrea Hurling Club extends its sympathies to the Hoctor family on the recent passing of Sean

On Saturday last our club held the official opening of our new spectators stand

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Our Lotto is now available online. See our social media pages for the link to play .
Sale of tickets online closes at 8pm on night of draw.Tickets are also on sale in Keane's newsagents, Phelans Market House and Brendan Moloneys.

Last week's numbers : 6, 15, 19 and 21
Jackpot not won
Next weeks jackpot €3,800.

Roscrea Hurling Club extends sincere sympathies to the Hoctor family on the recent passing of Sean. Sean was a selector with the Club at underage level and went on to become Club Chairman.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. 


On Saturday last our Club held the official opening of our new spectators stand. The members of the 1971 All Ireland Club winning team were honoured and St Rynaghs and Roscrea played an exhibition match on the day. Thank you to all who attended on the day.


Well done to our U21 team who defeated Borrisoleigh to progress to the North Final against the winners of Kiladangan and Nenagh.
 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media