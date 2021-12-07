Roscrea Hurling Club extends its sympathies to the Hoctor family on the recent passing of Sean

On Saturday last our club held the official opening of our new spectators stand
Our Lotto is now available online. See our social media pages for the link to play .
Sale of tickets online closes at 8pm on night of draw.Tickets are also on sale in Keane's newsagents, Phelans Market House and Brendan Moloneys.
Last week's numbers : 6, 15, 19 and 21
Jackpot not won
Next weeks jackpot €3,800.
Roscrea Hurling Club extends sincere sympathies to the Hoctor family on the recent passing of Sean. Sean was a selector with the Club at underage level and went on to become Club Chairman.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.
On Saturday last our Club held the official opening of our new spectators stand. The members of the 1971 All Ireland Club winning team were honoured and St Rynaghs and Roscrea played an exhibition match on the day. Thank you to all who attended on the day.
Well done to our U21 team who defeated Borrisoleigh to progress to the North Final against the winners of Kiladangan and Nenagh.
