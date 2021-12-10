€100,000 for Roscrea under Town Centre First Plan – Ahearn

Senator Garret Ahearn has welcomed €100,000 in funding for Roscrea under the Town Centre first Plan to tackle dereliction, vacant properties and make Roscrea a more attractive places to live, work, socialise and run a business.

Senator Garret Ahearn said “€100,000 in funding has been allocated to Roscrea to deliver the first ever Town Centre First Plans, which will be key to tackling dereliction and revitalising town centres across the country. This is a significant amount of money and will make a big difference to the town

Senator Ahearn continued, “This funding is part of €2.6 million countrywide package with 26 towns each receiving €100,000. Each town selected as part of this initiative has its own strengths and each will face different challenges as it maps out its future path. No one size fits all policy will work.

“These new plans announced will form part of the Government’s wider Town Centre First Policy which will be published in the coming months in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

“Tipperary County Council will now work closely with local community groups, retailers and the other members of the Town Teams in devising and delivering on the objectives of their plans for the town. Senator Garret Ahearn concluded.