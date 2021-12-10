Funding boost for Town Centre First Plan for Roscrea

Tipperary County Council and Thurles Municipal District are delighted to have been awarded funding of €100,000 to deliver a Town Centre First Plan for Roscrea Town.

The funding has been awarded under the Department of Rural and Community Affair’s “Our Rural Future”, Ireland’s Rural Development Policy 2021-2025.

Minister Humphreys announced funding for the first ever Town Centre First Plans to help support the revitalisation of Ireland’s towns and villages, to ensure that they are vibrant and attractive places to live, work and socialise.

The funding will be used to develop a Town Centre First Masterplan for Roscrea. The Masterplan will help to development Roscrea’s own unique vision and plan for its future development.

The Masterplan for Roscrea, once complete, will provide a basis for the town to seek support from multiple funding streams, including the Rural Regeneration Development Fund, (RRDF) and the Town & Village Renewal Schemes. The Masterplan provides an opportunity for the delivery of a co-ordinated programme of investment for the Roscrea.

Thurles Municipal District is looking forward to working with local stakeholders, businesses, and residents to map out the future development of Roscrea town.