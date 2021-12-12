Roscrea Golf club notes and fixtures

Round 5 of the Men’s Winter League was cancelled last weekend due to frost

December 5

12 Hole Stableford Competition

Overall winner Jackie Meagher (15) 32 points

Cat 1 Patrick Carroll (10) 28 points

Cat 2 Tom Byrne (12) 31 points

Cat 3 Eoin Kennedy (16) 28 points

Cat 4 Tadhg O’Connor (19) 24 points

Wednesday Golfers

December 1, 12 Hole Stableford Competition

Overall winner M. Butler 27 points

Cat 1 L. Nolan 25 points

Cat 2 S. Gleeson [28 – 2] 26 points

Cat 3 Matt Talbot 25 points

Categories from now on are as follows, 0 – 13; 14 – 20; and 21+

Roscrea Men’s Seniors

December 10, Men’s Senior Christmas outing. Play at your usual times. €10 with food or €3 for golf only. Food can be ordered as you finish – late breakfast or early lunch.

Christmas Scramble

Friday December 3 – Results as follows for a very successful Christmas Scramble with the Friday Senior Men’s group in conjunction with the Thursday ParTee Ladies group.

1st Eileen Mullaney, Carol Noonan, Michael Lorigan and Billy Conlon, 25.5

2nd Mairin Hayes, Marie Carroll, Matt Talbot and Gerard Fitzgerald, 26.5

3rd Marian O'Connor, Kathleen Phelan, Tom Hassett and Diarmuid Fitzgerald

4th Evanna Farrelly, Eileen Doherty and Gerry Hayes

Lotto

Wednesday December 1 - Numbers drawn 9, 20, 23 & 26. No Jackpot Winner and 3 Lucky Dip Winners, €25.00 each: Ann Liffey; David Kennedy; Tom O’Toole. Online Lucky Dip; Deirdre Kavanagh, €25.00. Next weeks is Jackpot €12,750. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7pm. Our Club Lotto can also be played online at Smartlotto.ie.

Ladies Golf

Tuesday November 30 - 9 Hole Stableford

1st Joanne Mann 22 points

2nd Judy Carroll 21 points

Christmas Re-Entry No.1

1st Angela Talbot 26 points

2nd Noreen Heenan 22 points

3rd Eilish Dooley 19 points

Christmas Re-Entry No.2

1st Anna Byrne 21 points

2nd Mary Fitzgerald 20 points

3rd Ruth Cryan 19 points

Christmas Re-Entry No.3

1st Sadie Tynan 22 points

2nd Orla Egan 22 points

3rd Joanne Mann 22 points

Par-Tee Ladies

Friday December 3 - Four Person Mixed Scramble in conjunction with the Roscrea Men's Seniors Group:

Sponsorship from Brady Family Ham very much appreciated.

Par-Tee Ladies Group will meet from 1pm- 2pm from December 9 onwards.

Winter Festival of Golf

Round 4 of the Winter Festival commenced Saturday December 4 and will run up to and including Friday December 17. Play as often as you wish during each round of the competition.

Sunday December 5 - 12 Hole Stableford (Ladies Christmas Competition)

1st Evanna Farrelly 28 points

2nd Orla Egan 28 points

3rd Marjorie McCorduck 27 points

4th Marie Donnellan 27 points

Christmas Prizes kindly sponsored by the 'Get Into Golf Ladies'.

Golfer of the Year 2021

Congratulations to our Lady Captain Orla on winning the GOY 2021 with super scores throughout the season and a huge Thank You to GOY sponsor Sean Rowland.

Mixed Scramble

Let's get into the Christmas Spirit, get those Christmas Jumpers on and have a bit of fun! Sunday December 12 - 9 Hole Mixed Scramble (weather permitting). Registration from 12.15 - 12.45 with Tee-Off at 1.00pm. €3 per person. Prize for Best Jumper! Looking forward to seeing you all there. All Covid restrictions to be observed.

The Ladies of Roscrea Golf Club would like to express our thanks to outgoing Lady

Captain Orla Egan and her committee for all their hard work during 2021 in what was again a tough and challenging year and convey our best wishes to incoming Lady Captain Margaret Collison and her committee.