Roscrea Trail Blazers - events and fixtures

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
Our Christmas Night walk will be held on this Thursday night the 16th December and this year there is a change of venue.
We will be doing The Golden Grove Loop, a 6 km easy loop on quite country roads and forest tracks. Meeting at The Dromakeenan school car park at 7pm.
Please bring head/hand torch and Hi Viz jacket. Refreshments afterwards and all are welcome, young and old. Please note car pooling only for those who are fully vaccinated. If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.