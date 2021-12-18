Roscrea Coláiste Phobal school update

Camogie news

Congrats to our senior team who won their semi-final 2-14 to 0-7. They have now qualified for the Munster final on Jan 8th. We wish the team, panel and management all the very best in their preparations for the final and thank them for their efforts.

Ciara Maher TY was selected to play for Tipperary in the first inaugural TY Munster Development competition. Ms O Gorman was selector on the management team. They travelled to Mallow to play teams from Cork, Clare and Limerick. They also took part in Camogie workshops. Best wishes to Ciara and Ms O Gorman.

Science

Well done to Ms Dempsey and her 5th year Chemistry class for making a Christmas tree or ‘Chemis-tree’ out of scientific material. Great work was done by all.

Maths

Well done to Ms Watkins Maths class who created Christmas posters.

Christmas Cards

It’s nice to send some positive news with 240 Christmas cards having being sent to both the Children’s Ward, in Portlaoise Hospital and the “Special Care- End of Life” rooms, in Tullamore Hospital. Our students wrote these cards and they are full of kindness and care. This is a truly amazing thing to do and means so much to the recipients. Well done everyone.

Girls Soccer

Our Senior Soccer and under 15 soccer panels were in action on Wednesday 15th December against Portlaoise. In the senior match Ceola Bergin scored 2 goals, Abi Vozza scored from a free kick, Kelsey wing scored a goal and Grace Mulrooney scored a goal. One of the outstanding performances was by Abi Vozza TY. The final score was 5-1. In the under 15 match Coláiste won 9-2. This all augers well for the future. Well done to all players and management.

Soccer Achievement

Ella Carey 3rd year who played for the school in both the Senior and under 15 matches this week, recently signed for Athlone Town. This is a huge achievement and we all wish her well in her soccer career for the future.

Hygiene Bank

Many thanks to all who have contributed to the “Hygiene bank “. It’s a really worthy cause where these products are distributed to Woman’s Aid shelters, direct provision centres, homeless charities etc . It’s a sobering statement that all some people want for Christmas is to be clean. It’s a hopeful statement that we as a school community chose to do something about it. Thank you to Abi, Sarah, Jessica and Tadhg from TY for helping co-ordinate it. Thanks to Oisín who helped on the morning. May all of us stay safe, brave and kind this Christmastide.

Funds Raised for SVP

6th LCVP students from Colaiste Phobal Ros Cre presented €564 to the local branch of St. Vincent de Paul . The presentation was done outside the SVP shop in Roscrea on Wednesday 15th December 2021. The students were accompanied by their teacher Ms. Hynes. Well done to all.