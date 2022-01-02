Construction to start on REACH digital hub in 2022 in Roscrea

A new state-of-the-art enterprise and community hub with potential to create almost 200 jobs is on track to start next year, heard the December meeting of the municipal district.

Economic Development Officer Kathleen Prendergast of Tipperary Co Council said an architect had been appointed to REACH (Roscrea Enterprise and Community Hub), a company tasked with developing the hub.



The design has been completed and has been signed off by the Board and the Department. Tenders are being appointed, and will be awarded mid next year so construction can start around August 2022.” Funding has been secured for a manager. Currently, they are looking for anchor tenants and some progress has been made in that regard, added Ms Prendergast.



Over €1.9 million in Rural Regeneration & Development funding was announced for the hub and together with a €225,000 contribution from Tipperary Co Council, it will allow the development of a new work place at the site of the old Tesco store in the town centre.



The hub plan will provide office space for people to work in Roscrea, enabling employees to work remotely instead of commuting to larger urban centres. The facility will also have education and training elements.



Cllr Noel Coonan welcomed the news and said there had been a “lot of concern” regarding the advancement of a digital hub for Roscrea, allowing employees to remote work. “There was an undue delay in developing that REACH programme, because it’s very important that Roscrea be out there and competitive.”



Cllr Coonan said some doubt had entered into investors’ minds, and welcomed Ms Prendergast’s announcement. “We will be keeping her to that deadline, and hoping that it be brought forward rather than delayed,” added Cllr Coonan.