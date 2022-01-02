Search

02 Jan 2022

Construction to start on REACH digital hub in 2022 in Roscrea

New state-of-the-art enterprise and community hub with potential to create almost 200 jobs is on track to start next year

Construction to start on REACH digital hub in 2022 in Roscrea

Cllr Noel Coonan

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

A new state-of-the-art enterprise and community hub with potential to create almost 200 jobs is on track to start next year, heard the December meeting of the municipal district.

Economic Development Officer Kathleen Prendergast of Tipperary Co Council said an architect had been appointed to REACH (Roscrea Enterprise and Community Hub), a company tasked with developing the hub.


The design has been completed and has been signed off by the Board and the Department. Tenders are being appointed, and will be awarded mid next year so construction can start around August 2022.” Funding has been secured for a manager. Currently, they are looking for anchor tenants and some progress has been made in that regard, added Ms Prendergast.


Over €1.9 million in Rural Regeneration & Development funding was announced for the hub and together with a €225,000 contribution from Tipperary Co Council, it will allow the development of a new work place at the site of the old Tesco store in the town centre.


The hub plan will provide office space for people to work in Roscrea, enabling employees to work remotely instead of commuting to larger urban centres. The facility will also have education and training elements.


Cllr Noel Coonan welcomed the news and said there had been a “lot of concern” regarding the advancement of a digital hub for Roscrea, allowing employees to remote work. “There was an undue delay in developing that REACH programme, because it’s very important that Roscrea be out there and competitive.”


Cllr Coonan said some doubt had entered into investors’ minds, and welcomed Ms Prendergast’s announcement. “We will be keeping her to that deadline, and hoping that it be brought forward rather than delayed,” added Cllr Coonan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media