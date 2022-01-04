Roscrea Trail Blazers - events and fixtures

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
A very happy New Year to all our members and to everyone who joined us for walks during 2021. This Thursday January 6 we are back walking with a 7 Km walk around Golden Grove Wood.
This is a fantastic family walk and one not to be missed. Grade: Easy/moderate. Time: 2 Hour, Distance: 7km. Meeting in the Dromakeenan School Carpark at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch and Hi/Viz jacket. Please note car pooling only for those who are fully vaccinated.
On Sunday January 30, we are starting the first leg of The Royal Canal Greenway, 27km from Grand Canal Docks out to Maynooth, details to follow. If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest. You will be made very welcome.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.