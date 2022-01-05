Roscrea Damer House Gallery - supporting the arts

Roscrea Castle and Damer House Gallery welcomes you
Roscrea's Damer House Gallery supports the upcoming funding opportunities with the Film Bursary Award and Agility Award.
Applications are now open for the next round of the Arts Council awards, both due on February 3.
The maximum awarded to individual artists will be €20,000 under the Film Bursary Award, to support professional artists at any stage of their career. The Agility Award can be up to €5,000.
Apply at www.aemi.ie
