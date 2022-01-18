Roscrea Trail Blazers - events and fixtures

On Thursday night last week we were back in action with a very well attended walk around Golden Grove Wood and Orange Hill.



Weather on the night was perfect for walking with clear cloudless skies and plenty of stars about.

Well done to everyone that made the effort. This Thursday, January 20, we are back at the Mount St Joseph’s Loop.



This is a fantastic family walk and one not to be missed. Grade: easy/moderate. Time: two hours. Distance: 7km. Meeting in the main gate car park at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch and Hi/Viz jacket.



Please note car pooling only for those who are fully vaccinated. On Sunday, January 30, we are starting the first leg of the Royal Canal Famine Greenway, 27km from Grand Canal Docks out to Maynooth, details to follow.



Climb with Charlie Sunrise walk on Galty Mor on April 2, details to follow. If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group, Roscrea Trail Blazers.