24 Jan 2022

Roscrea Trail Blazers - events and fixtures

Hillwalking

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club

Tipperary Star Reporter

24 Jan 2022 9:15 PM

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

On last Thursday night The Blazers were back at a favourite walk near Roscrea, The Mount St Joseph Esker Loop.


The night was perfect for walking and a larger than usual group had a very enjoyable night.
Well done to everyone who made the effort.


This Thursday, January 27, we are back walking again with a 6km walk around Templemore Town Park.


This is a fantastic family walk and one not to be missed. Grade: easy/moderate.
Time: 2 hour. Distance: 6km. Meeting at the front of The Templemore Arms at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch and Hi/Viz jacket.


Please note car pooling only for those who are fully vaccinated. On Sunday, January 30, we are starting the first leg of the Royal Canal Famine Greenway, 27km from Grand Canal Docks out to Maynooth, details through WhatsApp. For more info call Cathal on 086 3399193.

Local News

