Roscrea's Coláiste Phobal hosts its Friendship Week 2022

Friendship Week is on here in Coáiste Phobal Roscrea.
Our Transition Year (TY) Webwise Team has worked hard in organising educational and fun activities. The theme of this week is 'Be Kind Online'. Events kicked off with our Acts of Kindness draw.
#SaferInternetDay# TIPPERARYETB#BeMoreWebwise
Our students are working with Fuse Online Safety and WebWise during Friendship Week. Parents can learn more by clicking on the link on our school website.
#SaferInternetDay #BeKindOnline #FriendshipWeek #TipperaryETB https://antibullyingcentre.ie/ fuse/parent-hub/
Happy Palentines Day Cards
Having discussed in religion classes with Fr Lorcan the racist and hompohobic abuse towards cast and crew of Bord Gais’ production of The Lion King, the students decided to send some Palentine’s Day cards.
Nearly 200 cards will be sent on to the Bord Gais Theatre this week. These cards celebrate, solidarity, strength and standing up against prejudice. Love is always stronger than hate; hence our students wrote positive messages of support to all involved in the show. Our Colaiste is not perfect, but we always try to nourish strong values, compassion and a sense of justice. Happy “Palentine’s “day everyone!
Full Coláiste Phobal notes in next week's Tipperary Star, Roscrea page.
