08 Feb 2022

Progress on Roscrea Primary Care Centre is welcomed by Councillor Shane Lee

'Work is now underway at the former Malthouse site, and local people are delighted to see this much needed health facility become a reality'

An artist's impression of the rear of the new Primary Care Centre which will be located on the Gaol Road

08 Feb 2022 1:45 PM

Cllr Shane Lee has welcomed progress with the Primary Care Centre in Roscrea, saying that it will be a great asset to the town.

"Work is now underway at the former Malthouse site, and local people are delighted to see this much needed health facility become a reality.

"A number of health services will be located at the Primary Care Centre and its central location will be a huge boost for people who will welcome having easy access to a number of services adjacent to each other.

"The provision of this Primary Care Centre is another vote of confidence for Roscrea, which is also the only town in Tipperary to be selected under the Government’s new Town Centre First Policy.

"Providing an array of health services at a single location has become the preferred model across the country. It makes economic sense and it is also proven to be the favoured option for patients", says Cllr Lee. 

