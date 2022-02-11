Search

11 Feb 2022

Roscrea Golf fixtures and events

Winter League

Roscrea Golf fixtures and events

Roscrea Golf Club

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

11 Feb 2022 7:45 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Winter League
Kindly sponsored by Bernie’s SuperValu, Roscrea
Semi-Final pairings
Maximum Extraction V Win One Soon
Dan’s Team V Ollies Army
Saturday 5/ Sunday6
15 hole Stableford Competition
Winner Christopher Conlon (15) 35 points
Next weekend there will be a 15 hole stableford competition
Wednesday Golfers February 2
President Diarmuid Fitzgerald’s Prize
Overall
1st Billy O’Connor [37 – 2] 35 points (c/b); 2nd Denis Egan [37 – 2] 35 points; 3rd Sean Rowland 34 points

Cat 1
1st Billy Conlon [35 – 3] 32 points; 2nd John Hickey [33 – 2] 31 points; 3rd Brendan Monaghan 30 points
Cat 2
1st Frank Cullinan 32 points (c/b); 2nd Matt Ryan 32 points
3rd Martin Butler [33 – 2] 31 p; ints
Cat 3
1st George Fletcher [35 – 3] 32 points (c/b); 2nd Tony Mason 32 points; 3rd Chris Conlon [34 – 3] 31 points


Over 70’s
Eamon Jones 32 points
Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society
Results for Friday February 4
1st Johnny McDonnell 24 points (c/b); 2nd John Sheedy 24 points (c/b); 3rd Michael Lorigan 24 points; 4th Patrick Reidy 23 points (c/b)
Veterans Jim Cummins


Ladies Golf
Winter Festival of Golf - Round 9 commenced on Sunday, February 6th. Holes 1-8 and 12. Indices as per 18 hole card. As this is the penultimate round it’s so important to get out there and play for your team.


The Ringer
This event proved very popular last year, so the committee have decided to run it again for the month of February. It is a 12 hole competition. Rules posted in Locker room and on Golf 22 app.


Partee Ladies
Every Thursday afternoon 1.30 - 2.30. Contact Eileen before 11 for inclusion.
Re Entry
Winners
1st Maire O Doherty 26 points (c/b) ; 2nd Angela Talbot 26 points (c/b); 3rd Mai Phelan 26 points
Comhghairdeas

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media