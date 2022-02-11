Roscrea Golf fixtures and events

Roscrea Golf Club
Winter League
Kindly sponsored by Bernie’s SuperValu, Roscrea
Semi-Final pairings
Maximum Extraction V Win One Soon
Dan’s Team V Ollies Army
Saturday 5/ Sunday6
15 hole Stableford Competition
Winner Christopher Conlon (15) 35 points
Next weekend there will be a 15 hole stableford competition
Wednesday Golfers February 2
President Diarmuid Fitzgerald’s Prize
Overall
1st Billy O’Connor [37 – 2] 35 points (c/b); 2nd Denis Egan [37 – 2] 35 points; 3rd Sean Rowland 34 points
Cat 1
1st Billy Conlon [35 – 3] 32 points; 2nd John Hickey [33 – 2] 31 points; 3rd Brendan Monaghan 30 points
Cat 2
1st Frank Cullinan 32 points (c/b); 2nd Matt Ryan 32 points
3rd Martin Butler [33 – 2] 31 p; ints
Cat 3
1st George Fletcher [35 – 3] 32 points (c/b); 2nd Tony Mason 32 points; 3rd Chris Conlon [34 – 3] 31 points
Over 70’s
Eamon Jones 32 points
Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society
Results for Friday February 4
1st Johnny McDonnell 24 points (c/b); 2nd John Sheedy 24 points (c/b); 3rd Michael Lorigan 24 points; 4th Patrick Reidy 23 points (c/b)
Veterans Jim Cummins
Ladies Golf
Winter Festival of Golf - Round 9 commenced on Sunday, February 6th. Holes 1-8 and 12. Indices as per 18 hole card. As this is the penultimate round it’s so important to get out there and play for your team.
The Ringer
This event proved very popular last year, so the committee have decided to run it again for the month of February. It is a 12 hole competition. Rules posted in Locker room and on Golf 22 app.
Partee Ladies
Every Thursday afternoon 1.30 - 2.30. Contact Eileen before 11 for inclusion.
Re Entry
Winners
1st Maire O Doherty 26 points (c/b) ; 2nd Angela Talbot 26 points (c/b); 3rd Mai Phelan 26 points
Comhghairdeas
