Search

15 Feb 2022

Political tussling on the Dean Maxwell must end, and the focus must return to the needs of the people of Roscrea - Browne

'There is now a real sense that the campaign to save the Dean Maxwell is currently being overshadowed in favour of political game playing'

Political tussling on the Dean Maxwell must end, and the focus must return to the needs of the people of Roscrea - Browne

Dean Maxwell Nursing Home in Roscrea

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Feb 2022 12:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

“There is growing anger among people I have spoken to in Roscrea that the future of long-term residential care at the Dean Maxwell is being hijacked for political purposes and that the public are now being side-lined," says Cashel based Deputy Martin Browne TD. 

“Last week it was announced that Minster Mary Butler and the HSE had invited a combination of Oireachtas and local Councillors to an online meeting scheduled for this Monday, at which clarity on the future of the unit would be provided.

“It has since emerged that only a select few were invited to this meeting - mostly along political lines – while many involved in the campaign to save the Dean Maxwell were not contacted, and the people of Roscrea in large part were kept in the dark.

“It has since been revealed that the meeting was cancelled at the last minute.

“There is now a real sense that the campaign to save the Dean Maxwell is currently being overshadowed in favour of political game playing; all-the-while the future of long-stay care remains profoundly uncertain.

“It is now time for the HSE and for those who believe they have the ear of the Minister to stop the secrecy, involve the public, and come clean by stating precisely what they know about the future of the Dean Maxwell.

“The people of Roscrea are feeling let down by this attitude and deserve clarity.

“The political tussling must end, and the focus must return to the needs of the people of Roscrea, and to delivering for them.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media