Search

22 Feb 2022

Age Friendly Roscrea - classes and activities

Busy line up for March

Age Friendly Roscrea autumn line up of cultural events

Age Friendly Roscrea

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Feb 2022 7:45 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Age Friendly Roscrea is looking forward to an action-packed March.


Classes at the Courthouse
Eight week Computer Class starting on March 16 at 11am. This small class is aimed at novice users and especially those with Acorn devices.


Beginners Ukulele Class
This is starting on Tuesday February 28 at 1pm. For details and to book please Ring 0505 22550. Art and Chair Yoga classes continue.


Rosie Greys
Rosie Greys are back in full swing on Wednesday afternoons at 3 pm and the Book Club meets on the last Thursday of the Month. New members welcome.


Dementia Cafe
The next Dementia Cafe takes place on Friday, March 4, at 11am. If you have dementia, if you are a formal carer or family carer or are interested in knowing more about dementia please join us for an informal get together and cup of tea.
Two of the topics touched on will be safety and dementia and rhythm and dementia.
David Kieran, the Dementia Advisor for North Tipperary will be attending as will a member of Garda Siochana.


Dinner Delivery Service
Age Friendly Roscrea continues to coordinate and deliver meals on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. Please ring 0505 22550 for details.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media