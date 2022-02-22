Age Friendly Roscrea - classes and activities

Age Friendly Roscrea is looking forward to an action-packed March.



Classes at the Courthouse

Eight week Computer Class starting on March 16 at 11am. This small class is aimed at novice users and especially those with Acorn devices.



Beginners Ukulele Class

This is starting on Tuesday February 28 at 1pm. For details and to book please Ring 0505 22550. Art and Chair Yoga classes continue.



Rosie Greys

Rosie Greys are back in full swing on Wednesday afternoons at 3 pm and the Book Club meets on the last Thursday of the Month. New members welcome.



Dementia Cafe

The next Dementia Cafe takes place on Friday, March 4, at 11am. If you have dementia, if you are a formal carer or family carer or are interested in knowing more about dementia please join us for an informal get together and cup of tea.

Two of the topics touched on will be safety and dementia and rhythm and dementia.

David Kieran, the Dementia Advisor for North Tipperary will be attending as will a member of Garda Siochana.



Dinner Delivery Service

Age Friendly Roscrea continues to coordinate and deliver meals on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. Please ring 0505 22550 for details.