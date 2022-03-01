Flooding in Glencarrig estate, Roscrea

Irish Water
Councillor Shane Lee said Glencarrig estate in Roscrea is prone to flooding, and residents had genuine concerns about water that was flooding the site, at this month's Municipal District meeting.
“My understanding is that the developer at the time ran into liquidation,” said Cllr Lee.
Irish Water stated that residents should engage the services of a private plumber to “fix the leak.”
Senior Engineer Gerry Robinson said that in relation to Cluain Bán, the engineers have done “some interim works” and more works need to be improved. Glencarrig is a private estate but it would be brought to the attention of Irish Water, said Mr Robinson.
