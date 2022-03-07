Coláiste Phobal Roscrea to stage ‘Reeling in the Musicals’ on March 15

Admission is €10. Doors open at 7pm, show is at 7.30pm
Coláiste Phobal will be staging their School Musical ‘Reeling in the Musicals’ on Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday March 16 at 7.30pm in the school Gym.
Our TY and fifth year students are really looking forward to putting on their performances with restrictions now lifted.
Tickets are €10 and can be booked through the school reception on 0505 23939. This year will take people on a journey through our previous 11 Musicals in the school with many well-known songs and characters revisited. This promises to be nights not to be missed. Booking is advised however tickets can be purchased on the door.
Students have been hard at work over the course of this school year and are delighted to be getting the opportunity to get on stage and perform. Best of luck to all the cast and staff working on this years production.
Late Joe McCraith, Clogheen. The outpouring of love for the McCraith family is testimony to the impact that Joe made throughout his short life.
