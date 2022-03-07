William Holmes of Rathcabbin is a ‘great ambassador for Roscrea Comhaltas’

William Holmes started playing the fiddle with Maureen Browne at eight years of age.

A year later he joined Roscrea Comhaltas (CCE) and took part in the weekly sessions in Coláiste Phobal.



As a member of Roscrea CCE, William represented Roscrea in solo, duet, trio, céilí band and grúpa ceoil competitions from the under 12 age group right through to senior level this coming May.



Over the years, William has always supported local events travelling from Rathcabbin with his siblings to play tunes for Saint Patrick’s Day, in Nursing Homes, Field Days, Bealtaine Festivals and many more.



William first showed an interest in the mouth organ following a Roscrea Comhaltas workshop by local musician Billy Hynes, and represented Roscrea at the All Ireland Fleadh the following year in Sligo. He secured first place in the county, Munster and All Ireland in 2016 in Ennis and received a citation from Roscrea People of the year for this achievement.



Wiliam continues to play the fiddle at a very high standard with Geraldine Mc Glynn as his teacher and the uilleann pipes with David Kinsella. William is also a self -taught concertina and guitar player.

Since this time, William has won second place in 2017 and 2018 and first place in Drogheda in 2019 in the mouth organ competition. He is entering this year in the senior category for the first time. William has shared his talents with many groups and bands within Roscrea Comhaltas over the years and more recently has joined the In Tune for Life Orchestra. William is currently studying Psychology with Music in Maynooth and teaches part time.



His fiddle tutor in Maynooth is Aisling ní Choisdealbha, a Roscrea native. Roscrea Comhaltas is extremely proud of William as he prepares to compete in the very prestigious Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal Competition and we wish him every success. He is always to the fore in supporting events organised by the branch.



The competition will be live on Raidió na Gealtachta on Friday evening, March 11 at 7pm, and can be viewed on their Facebook page at the same time.