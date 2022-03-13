Roscrea Golf Club - The Captains’ Drive In

On Sunday next, March 13, our Captains Brendan Monaghan and Margaret Collison hold their Captains’ Drive-In, followed by a 4-Person Mixed Scramble. Shot-gun start at 10.30am. Best of luck to both Captains.



Lotto

Wednesday March 2 - Numbers drawn 3, 7, 23 & 30. No Jackpot Winner. One Match 3 winner €150; Michael Lorigan. Online Lucky Dip; Leslie Bergin, €25. Next week’s is Jackpot €3,800. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7pm.



Note

New easy read lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.

Wednesday Golfers – Results, March 2

1st J. Cummins 29 points

Cat 1 F. Lyons [31 – 4] 27 points (c/b)

Cat 2 R. Tynan 28 points

Cat 3 C. Conlon [29 – 4] 25 points

Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society – Friday March 11. Tee booked 9.00am to 10.00am and 1.pm to 1.30pm; or book own time on BRS.



Ladies Golf

Thursday 10th - 9-hole Stableford. Holes 1-8 & 12.

Winter Festival of Golf - Due to the welcome improvement in the weather, round 9 resumed last week and ran concurrently with round 10 which will continue until Saturday March 12.



Partee Ladies

This competition will be held on Thursday March 10 also. Ladies can play in both this and the club competition which has been moved from Tuesday to allow for course maintenance. 1.30 - 2.30 and please forward your name to Eileen prior to 11. Go n eiri an t-adh libh