Search

14 Mar 2022

Roscrea Golf Club - the Captains’ Drive In

On Sunday next, March 13, our Captains Brendan Monaghan and Margaret Collison hold their Captains’ Drive-In, followed by a 4-Person Mixed Scramble

Roscrea Golf Club - the Captains’ Drive In

Roscrea Golf Club

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Roscrea Golf Club - The Captains’ Drive In
On Sunday next, March 13, our Captains Brendan Monaghan and Margaret Collison hold their Captains’ Drive-In, followed by a 4-Person Mixed Scramble. Shot-gun start at 10.30am. Best of luck to both Captains.


Lotto
Wednesday March 2 - Numbers drawn 3, 7, 23 & 30. No Jackpot Winner. One Match 3 winner €150; Michael Lorigan. Online Lucky Dip; Leslie Bergin, €25. Next week’s is Jackpot €3,800. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7pm.


Note
New easy read lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.
Wednesday Golfers – Results, March 2
1st J. Cummins 29 points
Cat 1 F. Lyons [31 – 4] 27 points (c/b)
Cat 2 R. Tynan 28 points
Cat 3 C. Conlon [29 – 4] 25 points
Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society – Friday March 11. Tee booked 9.00am to 10.00am and 1.pm to 1.30pm; or book own time on BRS.


Ladies Golf
Thursday 10th - 9-hole Stableford. Holes 1-8 & 12.
Winter Festival of Golf - Due to the welcome improvement in the weather, round 9 resumed last week and ran concurrently with round 10 which will continue until Saturday March 12.


Partee Ladies
This competition will be held on Thursday March 10 also. Ladies can play in both this and the club competition which has been moved from Tuesday to allow for course maintenance. 1.30 - 2.30 and please forward your name to Eileen prior to 11. Go n eiri an t-adh libh

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media