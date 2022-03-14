Roscrea Trail Blazers - events and fixtures

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
On Thursday night last we had a well attended walk around Golden Grove and Orange Hill.
Weather on the night was windy but dry which made for a very pleasant night’s walking.
Well done to everyone who made the effort. There will be no walk this Thursday, March 17, this being St Patrick’s Day.
The next section of The Royal Canal Greenway is on Sunday, March 27, from Moyvalleay Bridge to Mary Lynch’s Pub, a distance of 23km, details through WhatsApp.
If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group Roscrea Trail Blazers.
