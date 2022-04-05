Roscrea Trail Blazers enjoyed a very well attended walk around The Knockbarron Loop outside Kinnity Village

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
On Thursday night last week we had a very well attended walk around The Knockbarron Loop outside Kinnity Village.
A 6km fantastic woodland walk and one that everyone should visit at some time.
Well done to everyone that made the effort. This Thursday, April 7, we are back keeping it local with a 7.5 km walk around the Roscrea Sli Na Slainte loop.
A moderate walk and well suited for all levels. Grade: Easy/moderate. Time: 1.45 hours. Distance: 7.5 km.
Meeting at Rosemary Square Roscrea at 7pm. The next section of The Royal Canal Greenway is on Sunday April 24, from Mary Lynch’s Pub Heathstown Bridge to Walshe’s Bridge, a distance of 23km, details through WhatsApp.
Thanks to everyone that donated to our Climb with Charlie, Sunrise hike on Galty Mor last Saturday morning, a fantastic achievement for everyone involved.
If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group Roscrea Trail Blazers.
50 Best Irish Walks - Easy to Moderate, is to be launched by Tipperary author John G O'Dwyer in Upperchurch
