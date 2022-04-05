Killavilla Utd AFC congratulates U17 player Aoife Dillon

Aoife Dillon, who plays with Roscrea's Killavilla Utd
Killavilla Utd AFC are welcoming expressions of interest in our new fundraising efforts.
The club are now in a position to showcase and business or organisation online for a whole week. Have your business or organisations logo on every social media post, be it fixtures, results, news or lotto. Have us advertise your own deals etc or just put up a little paragraph about you?
If you are interested in this please contact us here or our Secretary James on 0830833588 and get your name on our calendar.
Meanwhile, congratulations to Aoife Dillon of our Under 17 girls team who made the Tipperary ladies soccer team. This is a great achievement for someone so young.
Jackie Cahill, TD, cuts the tape with Noel and Mairead Ryan at the official opening of Ryan's MACE Ballycahill on Saturday last. PIC: Don MacMonagle
