Department gives go ahead for new SEN unit at Tipperary school

Education in north Tipperary is set to receive another boost, with positive news being announced this evening that Corville National School, Roscrea, has received permission to proceed to construction for its new, state-of-the-art SEN unit.

This news was confirmed by local Deputy Jackie Cahill, after the Fianna Fáil Education Minister Foley signed off on the approval.

Speaking on this, the Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary said: “I am delighted to confirm that the two new classrooms as part of the brand new SEN unit for Corville NS, Roscrea have today received permission to proceed to construction from Minister Norma Foley.

“This will be a major boost to education in the north of the county, and will ensure that additional special educational needs facilities are provided for in the Roscrea area, with these added resources coming locally. The two new classrooms, with SEN base, are being funded under the Department of Education’s Additional Accommodation Scheme.

“I would like to thank Minister Norma Foley and her staff for her work on this, and I would like to acknowledge the hard work of the staff and management of Corville NS in getting this project to this stage today”, concluded Deputy Cahill.