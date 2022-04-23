Roscrea Trail Blazers update and fixtures

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
On Thursday night last we had a very enjoyable walk around The Killavilla/Summerhill Loop.
Weather on the night was perfect for walking. Well done to everyone that made the effort.
This Thursday, April 21 we are back at a favourite walk for the club, The Brittas Lake Loop at Clonaslee - a 7km walk around mature woodland.
A moderate walk and well suited for all levels. Grade: easy/moderate,
Time: 1.45 hours. Meeting at The Trail Head at Clonaslee at 7pm. The next section of the Royal Canal Greenway is on Sunday, April 24, from Mary Lynch’s Pub Heathstown Bridge to Walshe’s Bridge, a distance of 23km.
Details through WhatsApp.
If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group, called Roscrea Trail Blazers.
You will be made very welcome.
