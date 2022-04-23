Update on the Tullaskeagh to Knock junction

At the April plenary meeting of Tipperary County Council, Councillor Shane Lee raised concerns about this junction.
“I asked for an update on this project - the response I’ve gotten is that Tipperary County Council are working closely with design team to progress this safety project.
“I’ll continue to work on this on your behalf,” said Cllr Lee.
The entrance to the Gantly Road from Chapel Lane, above. A new design outlining the proposals will go for public viewing soon
