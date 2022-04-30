Search

30 Apr 2022

Roscrea golf club notes

News and fixtures

Roscrea golf club notes

Roscrea Golf Club

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Apr 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Roscrea
Sunday 24 April
K18 Hole Stroke GOY 3, kindly sponsored by the Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society
1st Denis Egan (17) 67nett
2nd Michael Rosney (17) 69nett
3rd Joe Tynan (14) 69nett
Gross Aidan Doran 75
Seniors Donal Sheedy (21) 74nett
May Bank Holiday Weekend Competitions
Saturday April 30 & Sunday May 1, 18 Hole Open Singles Stableford.
Monday May 2, 18 Hole Open Singles Stableford. Bookings can be made on BRS or by phoning (0505) 21130. Full catering facilities available

.
Wednesday Open April 20
18 Hole Stableford
1st Michael Fanneran (23) 40 points
2nd Michael Kavanagh (7) 39 points
3rd Donie Kealey (13) 38 points
Gross Billy McGarry 38 points
Seniors Brendan Monaghan (11) 37 points


Club Matchplay
Closing date for Dooly Cup, Monaincha Cup and Scratch Cup is Friday April 29. Please enter on computer by selecting Knockout Button. Summer Festival Teams entry required by the end of this week.
Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society
Senior Golf continues each Friday (weather permitting). Tee booked from 9.00am to 10.00am and 1.00pm to 1.30pm, or you can book your own time on BRS.
Lotto
Wednesday April 20 – Numbers drawn 10, 13, 24 & 29. No Jackpot Winner and no Match 3 Winners. Lucky Dips €25 each: Mattie & Ann Talbot; Brian Dooley; Marjorie McCorduck. One Online Lucky Dip €25: Pauline Dooley. Match 3 on-line: €75 each: Lesley Bergin; Killian O’Neill. Next weeks is Jackpot €4,850. Your support makes a great difference. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 8pm.


Note
Lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.


Ladies Golf
Tuesday April 19 – 18 Hole Stableford, GOY 3
1st Marceline Cody (23) 38 points
2nd Kathleen Phelan (12) 37 points
3rd Maura Killackey (34) 32 points
9 hole qualifier
1st Jean Kenny 14 points


Easter No 3 Re Entry
1st Marceline Cody 21 points c/b
2nd Maire O Doherty 21 points


Team News
The second round of the Mary McKenna Diamond Trophy took place at Cahir Park on Friday April 22. Unfortunately, the Roscrea Ladies under the great stewardship of Monica Dooley lost, but put up a brave fight against a very experienced Cahir Park side. Hard luck ladies.
Monday Mixed Scramble
The popular scramble is scheduled for Monday evening. Time sheet booked for 5.30 to 6.30. Great fun.


Get into Golf
Get into golf for this year will commence in June. A great introduction to the sport with like-minded enthusiasts. Email to info@roscreagolfclub.ie if interested.


ParTee Ladies
ParTee ladies continues every Thursday at 1.30. Contact Eileen before 11am please and names will appear on BRS at 12pm. Happy and safe golfing all.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media