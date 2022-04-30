Roscrea golf club notes

Roscrea

Sunday 24 April

K18 Hole Stroke GOY 3, kindly sponsored by the Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society

1st Denis Egan (17) 67nett

2nd Michael Rosney (17) 69nett

3rd Joe Tynan (14) 69nett

Gross Aidan Doran 75

Seniors Donal Sheedy (21) 74nett

May Bank Holiday Weekend Competitions

Saturday April 30 & Sunday May 1, 18 Hole Open Singles Stableford.

Monday May 2, 18 Hole Open Singles Stableford. Bookings can be made on BRS or by phoning (0505) 21130. Full catering facilities available

.

Wednesday Open April 20

18 Hole Stableford

1st Michael Fanneran (23) 40 points

2nd Michael Kavanagh (7) 39 points

3rd Donie Kealey (13) 38 points

Gross Billy McGarry 38 points

Seniors Brendan Monaghan (11) 37 points



Club Matchplay

Closing date for Dooly Cup, Monaincha Cup and Scratch Cup is Friday April 29. Please enter on computer by selecting Knockout Button. Summer Festival Teams entry required by the end of this week.

Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society

Senior Golf continues each Friday (weather permitting). Tee booked from 9.00am to 10.00am and 1.00pm to 1.30pm, or you can book your own time on BRS.

Lotto

Wednesday April 20 – Numbers drawn 10, 13, 24 & 29. No Jackpot Winner and no Match 3 Winners. Lucky Dips €25 each: Mattie & Ann Talbot; Brian Dooley; Marjorie McCorduck. One Online Lucky Dip €25: Pauline Dooley. Match 3 on-line: €75 each: Lesley Bergin; Killian O’Neill. Next weeks is Jackpot €4,850. Your support makes a great difference. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 8pm.



Note

Lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.



Ladies Golf

Tuesday April 19 – 18 Hole Stableford, GOY 3

1st Marceline Cody (23) 38 points

2nd Kathleen Phelan (12) 37 points

3rd Maura Killackey (34) 32 points

9 hole qualifier

1st Jean Kenny 14 points



Easter No 3 Re Entry

1st Marceline Cody 21 points c/b

2nd Maire O Doherty 21 points



Team News

The second round of the Mary McKenna Diamond Trophy took place at Cahir Park on Friday April 22. Unfortunately, the Roscrea Ladies under the great stewardship of Monica Dooley lost, but put up a brave fight against a very experienced Cahir Park side. Hard luck ladies.

Monday Mixed Scramble

The popular scramble is scheduled for Monday evening. Time sheet booked for 5.30 to 6.30. Great fun.



Get into Golf

Get into golf for this year will commence in June. A great introduction to the sport with like-minded enthusiasts. Email to info@roscreagolfclub.ie if interested.



ParTee Ladies

ParTee ladies continues every Thursday at 1.30. Contact Eileen before 11am please and names will appear on BRS at 12pm. Happy and safe golfing all.