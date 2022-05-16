Roscrea Trail Blazers conquer Mt Lugnaquilla

On Thursday night last we had another great turnout for our hike around The Glenafelly Loop in The Slieve Blooms.



The weather on the night was a little cold but it stayed dry and it made for a smashing nights walking. Well done to all that made the effort.



This Thursday, May 19, we are back at the Knockbarron Loop near Kinnity and a chance to see the massive display of Bluebells that carpet the forest floor, a walk not to be missed.



A moderate walk and well suited for all levels. Grade: easy/moderate. Time: 1.45 hours. Distance 6km. Meeting at Mulrooneys Gala, Roscrea at 7pm or at the church in Kinnity at 7.30pm.



The next section of The Royal Canal Greenway is on Sunday, May 29, from Dolan Bridge to Ballybrannigan Harbour, a distance of 23km, details through WhatsApp.



If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group Roscrea Trail Blazers.