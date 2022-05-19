Roscrea Lions Club Golf Classic raises much needed funds for their Rosemary Project

Roscrea Lions Club held a Golf Classic in Roscrea Golf Club on May 14, which was generously sponsored by FDC Accountants.

There was a huge turnout and pictured at the presentation were, above: (L-R) Catherine Lorigan, Gerry Hayes, Enda Moloney, Martin Dooley, Alan Franks, Margaret Moloney (representing sponsors FDC, Kevin Moloney, Lilian Delaney, Margaret Collison, paddy Collison and Brendan Monahan. Pictures sponsored by Redmonds of Roscrea.



The Lions Club serves the community in a variety of ways through its fundraising campaigns and has always received great support from the local community and surrounding area.

This event was being run to raise much needed funds for their Rosemary Project and other local projects.

The Lions Club are grateful for the massive support they received for this particular event.



The Rosemary Project supports families in our community that care for children with various challenging issues by offering them a day out, a fun-filled break, with every possible support to ensure everyone can cope and make happy memories.

The Lions Club also continues to support families who are facing other challenges. Their contributions include food and fuel vouchers and in some cases help with medical or rehabilitation expenses. Any contribution or support at this time would be greatly appreciated by the club.