Age Friendly Roscrea - news and events

The Rosie Greys singers continue to meet every Wednesday afternoon at 3pm.
Dementia Café
An informal get together for cuppa and chat for those interested in knowing a little more about Dementia.
Roscrea Bereavement Support Group
The mutual support group is back up and meeting the first Friday morning each month at 10:30am in the Parish Centre.
Chair YogaChair Yoga classes will resume again for the month of June – Ring 0505 22550 for details.
Art Classes
Art Classes with Caoimhe Arrigan will continue until end of June – 0505 22550 for details.
Ger Browne has been one of Tipperary's best players in their most recent games against Clare and Limerick. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.