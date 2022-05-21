Search

21 May 2022

Roscrea Golf Club

Summer Festival of Golf is kindly sponsored by Mulrooney’s Gala

Roscrea Golf Club

Roscrea Golf Club

Reporter:

Reporter

21 May 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Saturday & Sunday, May 14 & 15: 18 Hole Stroke, Round 4 GOY

1st Michael Rosney 66nett

2nd James Kirwan 67nett

3rd Trevor Dynan 67nett

Seniors Sean Rowland 68nett


Next Saturday & Sunday May, 21 & 22: Men have 18 Hole Stableford


Summer Festival of Golf: kindly sponsored by Mulrooney’s Gala, round 1 results;

Overall Winner Stephen Hogan

Cat 1 Conor Egan

Cat 2 Shane McKelvey

Cat 3 Shane Carroll

Summer Festival continues with round 2 next week


Wednesday Open, May 11: 18 Hole Stableford

1st Billy Conlon 40 points

2nd Donie Kealy 40 points

3rd Michael Higgins 38 points


Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society: Senior Golf continues each Friday (weather permitting). Tee booked from 9.00am to 10.00am and 1.00pm to 1.30pm, or you can book your own time on BRS.


Lotto, Wednesday May 11: Numbers drawn 4, 16, 20 & 21. No Jackpot Winner and two Match 3 Winners share €150.00; Karen Tynan, Kilcormac; Paula Bergin, Ballaghmore. One Online Lucky Dip €25.00; Sharon Breslin. Next weeks is Jackpot €5,300. Your support makes a great difference. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 8.00pm.

Note: Lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.


Team News: Congrats to our Duggan Cup Team on their victory over Abbeyleix, played last week; winning 2 matches at home and 1 away. They and team manager Martin King are wished the best for the next round.


Sympathy: Club members were saddened to hear of the recent death of former member Martin Carney, Carrig, Birr. Martin was a fine golfer, especially with his length off the tee and featured in many Winter League team successes. He also played on many teams for the Club. The Club was officially represented at his funeral by Men’s Captain, Brendan Monaghan. To his wife Margaret, and family the Club extends it’s deepest sympathy.

Ladies Golf

Tuesday May 10: 18 Hole Stroke, ILGU 2

1st Kathleen Tynan 68nett

2nd Mai Phelan 72nett

Gross Eilish Dooley 89

9 hole Qualifier

Jean Kenny 18 points


Re Entry: Medal no 2 ongoing.

Monaincha Cup: Add your name down on sheet displayed in locker room if interested.

Mixed Scramble: Monday evening, registration at 5.30, play begins at 6.

Partee Ladies: Thursday at 1.30. Express your interest to Eileen prior to 11. Draw on BRS at 12.

Get into Golf: Commences in June. Lessons and help provided for interested future golfers.

Team News: Intermediate Cup, Roscrea v Nenagh Sunday May 22.

Minor Cup, Roscrea v Ballykisteen Sunday May 29.

Hugh congratulations to the Challenge Cup team, who enjoyed a great win over Ballykisteen at home on Sunday May 15.

Happy golfing Ladies!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media