Roscrea Golf Club

Saturday & Sunday, May 14 & 15: 18 Hole Stroke, Round 4 GOY

1st Michael Rosney 66nett

2nd James Kirwan 67nett

3rd Trevor Dynan 67nett

Seniors Sean Rowland 68nett



Next Saturday & Sunday May, 21 & 22: Men have 18 Hole Stableford



Summer Festival of Golf: kindly sponsored by Mulrooney’s Gala, round 1 results;

Overall Winner Stephen Hogan

Cat 1 Conor Egan

Cat 2 Shane McKelvey

Cat 3 Shane Carroll

Summer Festival continues with round 2 next week



Wednesday Open, May 11: 18 Hole Stableford

1st Billy Conlon 40 points

2nd Donie Kealy 40 points

3rd Michael Higgins 38 points



Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society: Senior Golf continues each Friday (weather permitting). Tee booked from 9.00am to 10.00am and 1.00pm to 1.30pm, or you can book your own time on BRS.



Lotto, Wednesday May 11: Numbers drawn 4, 16, 20 & 21. No Jackpot Winner and two Match 3 Winners share €150.00; Karen Tynan, Kilcormac; Paula Bergin, Ballaghmore. One Online Lucky Dip €25.00; Sharon Breslin. Next weeks is Jackpot €5,300. Your support makes a great difference. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 8.00pm.

Note: Lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.



Team News: Congrats to our Duggan Cup Team on their victory over Abbeyleix, played last week; winning 2 matches at home and 1 away. They and team manager Martin King are wished the best for the next round.



Sympathy: Club members were saddened to hear of the recent death of former member Martin Carney, Carrig, Birr. Martin was a fine golfer, especially with his length off the tee and featured in many Winter League team successes. He also played on many teams for the Club. The Club was officially represented at his funeral by Men’s Captain, Brendan Monaghan. To his wife Margaret, and family the Club extends it’s deepest sympathy.

Ladies Golf

Tuesday May 10: 18 Hole Stroke, ILGU 2

1st Kathleen Tynan 68nett

2nd Mai Phelan 72nett

Gross Eilish Dooley 89

9 hole Qualifier

Jean Kenny 18 points



Re Entry: Medal no 2 ongoing.

Monaincha Cup: Add your name down on sheet displayed in locker room if interested.

Mixed Scramble: Monday evening, registration at 5.30, play begins at 6.

Partee Ladies: Thursday at 1.30. Express your interest to Eileen prior to 11. Draw on BRS at 12.

Get into Golf: Commences in June. Lessons and help provided for interested future golfers.

Team News: Intermediate Cup, Roscrea v Nenagh Sunday May 22.

Minor Cup, Roscrea v Ballykisteen Sunday May 29.

Hugh congratulations to the Challenge Cup team, who enjoyed a great win over Ballykisteen at home on Sunday May 15.

Happy golfing Ladies!