24 May 2022

Roscrea Colaiste Phobal School Awards Ceremony

ETBI Core Values Poster Competition winners announced

Roscrea Colaiste Phobal School Awards Ceremony

1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners in our recent poster competition with First years in Religion class in relation to the ETBI Ethos Core Values of the school: A. McAndrew, A. Sulek, A. van der Merwe

Reporter:

Reporter

24 May 2022 6:16 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

This week saw the return of our annual awards ceremony in Coláiste Phobal Roscrea.

We were delighted to be able to mark this important event in our school calendar this year as it has not occurred since pre-pandemic times.

A variety of students across our school were recognised for their achievements both in and outside of the classroom with subject achievement, academic skills, sporting, dancing and other extra-curricular activities all being acknowledged.

Our fantastic sports teams were recognised alongside students of the year, full attenders and competitors in IT competitions. We were honoured to have Ann Guinan of our Board of Management present in school to both present the awards and to address our school population. Congratulations to all of our worthy winners and a special word of thanks to Mr MacMahon and all involved in making the awards come to fruition.

Meanwhile, pictured above are the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners in our recent poster competition with First years in Religion class in relation to the ETBI Ethos Core Values of the school.

The ETBI Core Values are Equality, Care, Respect, Community and Excellence in Education

Winners were as follows:

1st Prize: A. McAndrew

2nd Prize: A. Sulek

3rd Prize: A. van der Merwe

Well done to all involved

