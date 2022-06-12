Roscrea Golf Club - news and fixtures

Roscrea Golf Club
Saturday 4 & Sunday 5 June: 18 Hole Stableford
1st Walter Byrne (19) 43 points
2nd Diarmuid Collison (11) 38 points
3rd Leo Dooley (22) 37 points
Gross Mark Rowland 31 points
Seniors Pat Dunne 31 points
Next Weekend
Millpark Cup, open to Men & Ladies and one of our oldest competitions, kindly sponsored by Mulrooney’s Gala. This will be GOY round 5 for men and GOY round 5/ILGU3 for Ladies.
Monday June 6 18 Holes Open Singles
1st Fergal Madden (36) 54 points
2nd Derek Halpin (15) 37 points
Summer Festival of Golf
kindly sponsored by Mulrooney’s Gala, round 4 results;
Overall winner: Shane Fletcher (6) 26 points
Cat 1 John O’Donnell (10) 24 points
Cat 2 Flan Lyons (14) 26 points
Cat 3 Aodhan Carroll (24) 24 points
Summer Festival continues with round 5 next week.
Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society
Senior Golf continues each Friday. Tee booked from 9.00am to 10am and 1.pm to 1.30pm, or you can book your own time on BRS.
Lotto
Wednesday June 1: Numbers drawn 5, 10, 11 & 13. No Jackpot Winner and no Match 3s. Lucky Dips €25.00 each; Mark Rowland; Eamon, Flan, Mick, Martin, Paddy; Roches, Limerick. One Online Lucky Dip €25.00; Leeanne Noonan. Next weeks is Jackpot €5,750. Your support makes a great difference. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 8.00pm.
Note
Lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.
Ladies Golf
Tuesday May 31: 18 hole Stableford, Category Prizes
Cat A Ruth Cryan 41 points
Cat B Monica Dooley 40 points
Cat C Maire O Doherty 44 points
Cat D Chris McDonnell 36 points
9 Hole Qualifier
1st Noreen Heenan 20 pts
Medal no 3 is ongoing
Next Weekend
Millpark Cup, open to Ladies & Men, GOY round 5/ILGU3, kindly sponsored by Mulrooney’s Gala.
Team News
On June 8 Roscrea will take on Charleville in Charleville in the Revive Active.
Round 3 of the Challenge Cup will take place on June 19; Roscrea v Nenagh.
Best of luck to the managers & players.
ParTee Ladies
Partee Ladies continues every Thursday. 9 Hole fun competition organised by Eileen. Contact her before 11am to be included. Draw will be on BRS at 12pm. Tee booked from 2pm.
Monday evening mixed scramble: 9 Hole fun competition. Registration prior to tee off at 6.
Get into Golf
Commenced on Tuesday June 7. Lessons from 7pm to 8pm. Cost 50 euro. Equipment provided. Lady members will assist future golfers who will have had lessons with Bobby King PGA professional.
Organised by Evanna 087 2058053 who will help with any enquiries.
