Roscrea Trail Blazers hillwalking club

Our walk last Thursday night was around The Brittas Lake Loop and was led by local woman Teresa Watkins.



Teresa kept the group on their toes and made sure everyone behaved themselves.

Well done Teresa. A fine walk if you ever get the chance.



This Thursday, June 23, we are at another walk we have not done since last year, the Glenbarrow Waterfall Loop in the Slieve Blooms. A smashing walk and a very popular walk.



A moderate/strenuous walk and well suited for all levels. Time: two hours. Distance 7km. Meeting at Mulrooneys Gala, Roscrea at 7pm or at the trailhead at Glenbarrow Waterfall carpark at 7.50pm.

The next and last section of The Royal Canal Greenway is on Sunday, June 26, from Ballybrannigan Harbour to Longford Harbour, a distance of 23km, details through WhatsApp.



Well done to our club members who took part in The Tom Crean Endurance walk last Saturday, 31 km, 10 hours across the Dingle Peninsula, a fantastic achievement.



If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group Roscrea Trail Blazers.