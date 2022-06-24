Roscrea Golf Club - Captain Brendan Monaghan’s Prize

Roscrea Golf Club
Roscrea Golf
Saturday 18 & Sunday 19 June:
18 Hole Singles Stableford
1st Sean Egan (29) 41 points
2nd Frank Cullinan (20) 41 points
3rd Joe Conroy (29) 40 points
Gross Mark Rowland 32 points
Next weekend there will be a Club Competition.
Captain Brendan Monaghan’s Prize: Timesheet in foyer for draw for Captain’s Prize . The first round Saturday July 2 & Sunday July 3.
Wednesday Open, June 15
18 Hole Stableford
1st Pauric Langton (11) 43 points
2nd Fabian Jones (4) 37 points
3rd James Carroll (10) 36 points
Seniors Matt Talbot (22) 36 points
Summer Festival of Golf
Kindly sponsored by Mulrooney’s Gala, round 6 results;
Overall winner Mark McGinn (37) 29 points
Cat 1 Mark Rowland (2) 28 points
Cat 2 Flan Lyons (15) [30 – 1] 29 points
Cat 3 Tadhg O’Connor (20) [29 – 1] 28 points
Summer Festival continues with round 7 this week
Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society: Results for June 16:
1st Johnny McDonnell [27- 2] 25 points c/b)
2nd Michael Lorigan [28 – 3] 25 points (c/b)
The numbers playing were small due to the date being changed to Thursday as the Toomevara GAA Classic took place on Friday. Next week the Senior Men’s Golf Society will return to the normal tee time on Friday; 9am to 10am and 1pm to 1.30pm Friday or book your own time on BRS
Lotto
Wednesday June 15: Numbers drawn 10, 13, 20 & 22. No Jackpot Winner and no match 3s. Lucky dips: Ann Delaney; Gerry Kelly; Chris McDonnell. One Online Lucky Dip €25.00; Carmel Moloney. Next weeks is Jackpot €6,050. Your support makes a great difference. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 8pm.
Note
Lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie
Ladies Golf
Tuesday June 14: 18 Hole Stableford & Blind Fourball
Overall winner Mary Fitzgerald 43 points
Blind Fourball Angela Talbot & Joanne Mann
9 Hole Qualifier: -
1st Ruth Cryan 20 pts(c/b).
Tuesday June 21: 18 Hole stroke GOY 6 & ILGU 4
Medal no 4 re-entry continues.
Team News
Best of luck to the Intermediate Cup Team who play Adare Manor away on Wednesday June 22.
Mixed Scramble
The Mixed Scramble continues every Monday evening, so avail of the lovely sunny weather to play golf in a social & fun atmosphere.
ParTee Ladies
ParTee Ladies meet every Thursday in another sociable fun competition. Contact Eileen before 11 am to be included in draw.
Get into Golf
Get into Golf has got off to a great start with lots of enthusiastic would-be golfers. Thank to member volunteers for helping out and hope it is an enjoyable for all.
Templemore Golf Club, Jimmy Bruen Team versus Clonmel on Sunday, June 19.
Richie & Breda Horgan Memorial Golf Classic for South Tipp Hospice, L/R: event organiser Brian Horgan, former Clare Hurler and All Ireland winning manager Davy Fitzgerald, South Tipp Hospice rep Sean
A Garden Open Day will take place at Marjorie & Joe's, Clough Farmhouse, Clonoura, Glengoole E41 K765 on Sunday, July 10 at 2 pm.
