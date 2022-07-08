Damer House Gallery Roscrea and the Homeland Projection spearhead art project called Homeland 2022 Video/Film Loop

Damer House Gallery Roscrea in collaboration with Homeland Projection is organising, for the ninth year running, a project called Homeland 2022 Video/Film Loop.
“We are delighted to ask you to participate to showcase contemporary video art. “Our focus is to show a selection of national and international film and video artworks for the duration of two weeks in Damer House Gallery in September 2022, Culture Night and in November at the Loop Festival Barcelona 2022.”
For this year edition 2022 we are selecting six to seven works by visual artists. There are plans to showcase in Dublin, venue to be confirmed at a later date.
Last day for receiving your work is next Friday, July 8 at 5pm sharp.
Artwork must be of a high standard, format of your choice, no longer than nine minutes.
You may send these by Memory Stick or by We Transfer.
Postal address is Silverbarn Studios, Ballybritt, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, E53XW71. Email homeland.projection@
gmail.com Tel: 087 2065111
