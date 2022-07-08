Search

08 Jul 2022

Damer House Gallery Roscrea and the Homeland Projection spearhead art project called Homeland 2022 Video/Film Loop

Deadline for submissions is today, Friday, July 8 at 5pm sharp

Damer House Gallery Roscrea and the Homeland Projection spearhead art project called Homeland 2022 Video/Film Loop

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

08 Jul 2022 11:13 AM

Damer House Gallery Roscrea in collaboration with Homeland Projection is organising, for the ninth year running, a project called Homeland 2022 Video/Film Loop.

“We are delighted to ask you to participate to showcase contemporary video art. “Our focus is to show a selection of national and international film and video artworks for the duration of two weeks in Damer House Gallery in September 2022, Culture Night and in November at the Loop Festival Barcelona 2022.”

For this year edition 2022 we are selecting six to seven works by visual artists. There are plans to showcase in Dublin, venue to be confirmed at a later date.

Last day for receiving your work is next Friday, July 8 at 5pm sharp.


Artwork must be of a high standard, format of your choice, no longer than nine minutes.
You may send these by Memory Stick or by We Transfer.


Postal address is Silverbarn Studios, Ballybritt, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, E53XW71. Email homeland.projection@
gmail.com Tel: 087 2065111

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media