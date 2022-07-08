Dimmas Books in Roscrea has a diverse collection

Picture shows the room where most of the volumes are located. In the main shop are the novels and juvenalia as well as some local studies and publications
‘A book is a blessed companion’.
Many booklovers repeated this kind phrase many times in Roscrea over recent weeks as they browsed the diverse collections at bargain prices at Dimmas Books in SVP in Church Street Roscrea.
The stock is replenished weekly allaying fears that it was a once off venture.
Saint Vincent de Paul are very conscious that in these difficult financial times that book buying may be beyond many people means. Accordingly there are very good used adult and childrens books in an honesty part of the SVP shop.
Talk to Eileen and take what you want for any donation that you can afford.
From time to time the main part of Dimmas Books will offer even better bargains. Why not call in, browse and if you see anything of interest take the book home or better still take the books home.
