Roscrea Golf - Joe Warren (14) is the winner of this year’s Men’s Captain’s Prize

Roscrea Golf Club
Captain’s Prize (Brendan Monaghan)
Joe Warren (14) is the winner of this year’s Men’s Captain’s Prize. After 36 holes, Joe was the leader by 2 shots and held on in the 9 holes play-off to win.
At the presentation, held outside, President Gerry Hayes stated that the great entry and attendance at the presentation showed the respect and popularity of the Men’s Captain in Roscrea Golf Club.
In his address Brendan thanked last year’s Captain Ger Dooley for proposing him to be Captain, and for his family encouraging him to take the job. He also had special thanks for the following; Men’s Golfing affairs and especially Competition Secretary Aidan Shanahan; also John Ryan and Proinnsias Loughnane for their help; Course Staff led by John Quinlan for the excellent state of the course; to the CE Scheme and especially Billy Conlon who retires after eight years on the course.
Joe Warren, who also won the Captain’s Prize in 2019, expressed his delight in winning this year’s Captain’s Prize. He thanked the Club Officers and Committee for all their work on behalf of the Club.
Full list of winners as follows:
1st Joe Warren 170nett
2nd Fabian Jones 173nett
3rd Colm Dunne 174nett
Gross Fabian Jones 140nett
GOY Michael Higgins 66nett
4th Walter Byrne 175nett
6th Michael Ryan 176nett
Best Juvenile D. McLoughlin 70nett
6th John Hickey 176nett
7th Bryan O’Lone 177nett
8th Jon Moyle 178nett
9th Aidan Doran 178nett
Past Captain Fabian Jones 173nett
10th Conor Egan 179nett
11th Flan Lyons 180nett
12th Declan Ryan 180nett
13th Joe Tynan 180nett
14th Michael Higgins 181nett
15th Tony Mason 187nett
Wednesday Open, July6:
1st Eamon Jones (22) 39 points
2nd Sean Rowland (15) 39 points
3rd James Carroll (10) 36 points
Summer Festival of Golf
Kindly sponsored by Mulrooney’s Gala, continues with round 10 this week
Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society: Results for July 8
1st Michael Collis 25 points
2nd P.J. Wright [26 – 3] 23 points
3rd Pat Sheedy [25 – 3] 22 points
4th Dan Greed 21 points (c/b)
Senior Golf continues each Friday. Tee booked from 9am to 10am and 1pm to 1.30pm, or you can book your own time on BRS.
The ‘Away Trip’ to Moate Golf Club will take place on Friday July 22. Tee reserved from 10.30am to 11.30am
Juveniles’ Golf
Juveniles’ outing next Thursday July 14 at 9am. All welcome
Lotto, Wednesday July 6: Numbers drawn 7, 8, 10 & 21. No Jackpot Winner and one Match 3 Winner €150.00, Bernie Colclough. One Online Lucky Dip €25.00; Pat Dunne. Next weeks is Jackpot €6,500. Your support makes a great difference. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 8pm.
Lotto envelopes are available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.
Annual Meeting
The AGM of Roscrea Golf Club will take place on Thursday July 14 at 8pm in Racket Hall Hotel.
Ladies Golf
Tuesday July 5: 18 Hole Stroke ILGU 5
1st Marion Bergin 70 Nett
2nd Monica Dooley 71 Nett
Gross Orla Egan 82
9 Hole Qualifier: Judy Carroll
Medal no 5 is ongoing
Team News
Hard luck to the Challenge Cup Team who fought a hard battle against a very good Adare side on Friday last. Commiserations to The Team and their Managers
Diageo Mixed Foursomes: Round 1 will take place on July 16th. Roscrea v Carlow.
3 pairs in Carlow and 2 in Roscrea. Best of luck to all.
Annual Outing
Our annual outing will be on Wednesday July 13th to Cahir Park. Promises to be a great day out.
Mixed Scramble
Mixed Scramble every Monday evening at 6.30pm. Registration 6.pm. Great fun golf in the cool of the evening.
Partee Ladies
Takes place on Thursdays at 2pm. Contact Eileen before 11 to be included in draw. This will be displayed on BRS at 12pm.
Congratulations to all the prize winners in Brendan Monaghan's Captains Prize held over the weekend in glorious sunshine. We'll done
