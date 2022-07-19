Roscrea Trail Blazers - Thursday night last our walk was led by local man Martin Ryan

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
On Thursday night last our walk was led by local man Martin Ryan.
Martin kept the group on their toes along the Silver River Loop at Cadamstown. Weather on the night was perfect for walking and well done to everyone that made the effort.
Well done to Theresa Watkins on leading the previous weeks walk in the Slieve Blooms. This Thursday, July 21, we are back at another local walk, the Golden Grove/Orange Hill loop which always draws a great group.
A moderate walk and well suited for all levels. Time:2 hours. Distance 7km. Meeting at the carpark at Dromakeenan school at 7pm. Our next Greenway walk will be The Barrow Way, details to follow.
If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group, Roscrea Trail Blazers.
