Roscrea Trail Blazers hillwalking club notes and fixtures

On Thursday night last we were back at the Golden Grove/Orange Hill Loop.

A fine turnout for this local walk and it was great to see club member Liz Ryan back on her feet after her recent mishap, well done Liz.



On Sunday last the club had a smashing day out on the Coumshingaun Loop in the Comeragh Mountains, a fantastic looped walk and probably one of the finest in Ireland.



This Thursday, July 28, we are back at the Scohaboy Bog Loop outside Cloughjordan which always draws a great group.



A moderate walk and well suited for all levels., Time: 2 hours. Distance 6.5km. Meeting at the Trail Head carpark at Scohaboy Bog at 7.30pm.



Our next Greenway walk will be the Barrow Way, details to follow.



If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group Roscrea Trail Blazers.