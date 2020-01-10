Tipperary woman beats county senior hurlers to top award

A Tipperary woman was crowned the overall winner of the Beat South East Sports Star Awards on Thursday night at The Set Theatre in Langton House Hotel, Kilkenny.

May monthly nominee Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe beat stiff competition to claim the overall award in what was a celebration of South East sporting success.

The 24-year-old was named Irish Women’s 7s Player of the Year for the third time in 2019, after becoming this year’s World Series leading try scorer – touching down an incredible 35 times.

"It’s such an honour to win the award ahead of so many amazing nominees. It’s a fantastic end to a phenomenal year. I’ve worked so hard with the Irish team who I must thank tonight as they’ve got me to where I am to today. I can’t wait to bring the trophy back to Tipp," said Crowe.

Former world snooker champion Ken Doherty joined Beat Breakfast’s Vincent Bradley on stage as the special guest at the event.

The list of nominees, all voted for by the public in monthly online polls on beat102103.com, showcased the diverse array of sports that continue to thrive across Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and South Tipperary.

2019 South East Sports Star nominees

January: Wexford’s Loreto College camogie team secured their first-ever Leinster College Senior A camogie title in January.

February: Waterford’s Dylan Moran brought his professional boxing record to 9-0 after overcoming Oscar Amador at York Hall.

March: Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks won their seventh All-Ireland club title.

April: Tipperary’s Shane Long scored four goals in five April Premier League games, including the fastest ever goal in the league.

May (Overall winner): Another Tipperary nominee, Aimee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, was named Irish Women’s 7s Player of the Year for the third time

June: Wexford senior and minor hurlers won both titles on Leinster final day at Croke Park.

July: Referee Michelle O'Neill. The Wexford woman officiated in the Women’s World Cup final, being part of the first all-female team to officiate a UEFA Super Cup match.

August: Tipperary senior hurlers won the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship, beating Kilkenny at Croke Park.

September: Kilkenny’s Ken Cottrell and Mark Murphy brought home two golds and three silver medals from the 20th European Racquetball Championships.

October: Waterford FC won the Elite Under 19 National League title.

November: St Mullins senior hurlers in Carlow reached their first ever Leinster senior hurling club final.

Wildcard: Wexford Youths’ Rianna Jarrett finished top scorer in the women’s national league before being named the league’s player of the year.